US, Allies United in Seeing Some of Russian Security Proposals as Nonstarters - Sherman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The United States and allies at a NATO-Russia Council meeting on Wednesday were united that certain core Russian proposals on European security are simply nonstarters, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

"The United States and our NATO allies were united in our responses to Deputy Foreign Minister (Alexander) Grushko and Deputy Minister of Defense (Alexander) Fomin in their comments, including when it comes to certain core Russian proposals, that are simply nonstarters," Sherman told a press briefing.

During the meeting, NATO allies offered their views on the areas where the alliance and Russia could make progress together to strengthen security for all and for the world, including reciprocal actions focused on risk reduction and transparency, communication and arms control, Sherman added.