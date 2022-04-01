US, Allies Unlikely to Offer Ukraine Legally Binding Security Guarantees - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) It is unlikely that the United States and its allies will offer legally binding security guarantees to Ukraine, as requested by Kiev, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to CNN, Ukrainians are directly involved in the discussions on security guarantees that are currently at the very early phrase.