US, Allies Urge Taliban To Reverse Restrictions On Women Rights - Statement

US, Allies Urge Taliban to Reverse Restrictions on Women Rights - Statement

The United States and its allies called on the Taliban on Wednesday to reverse "all decisions" restricting women and girls' rights and to respect all people of Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States and its allies called on the Taliban on Wednesday to reverse "all decisions" restricting women and girls' rights and to respect all people of Afghanistan.

"Together we urge the Taliban to respect all people of Afghanistan, deliver on their commitments to the Afghan people and the international community, and reverse all decisions and practices restricting women's and girls' exercise of their human rights and fundamental freedoms," Foreign Ministers of 21 countries and the High Representative of the European Union said in a joint statement on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The ministers expressed concerns over the situation with respect for human rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. They have acknowledged that it significantly deteriorated over the past year.

Women and girls have been denied access to secondary and high education, along with employment opportunities and chances to express their opinion in public and political spaces, according to the statement.

This will negatively impact the nation's economy and society, it added.

The parties urged the Taliban to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls.

"We support the calls by the people of Afghanistan for women and girls' full access to quality education at schools and universities and women's unrestricted ability to work in all sectors, including humanitarian assistance and basic services delivery, equitable and comprehensive delivery of which is impossible without full participation of women," the statement read.

The US and allies acknowledged the support of Afghan women and girls from the international community, particularly from the United Nations.

The statement signed by the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union.

