US, Allies Use Africa to Blame Russia Over Grain Deal Situation - Eritrean Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United States and other Western states are using Africa as a tool to blame Russia for the situation around the Black Sea grain initiative, Eritrean Ambassador to the UN, Sophia Tesfamariam, told Sputnik.

The US and some of its Western allies have said Russia's decision to allow the Black Sea grain deal to expire last week will harm African nations.

"This one was a good way to shame and blame Russia, but use Africans," Tesfamariam said when asked about the West's comments about how the end of the grain deal will affect Africa.

Tesfamariam also said she was not surprised by the comments from the US and its allies, adding that, from the very beginning, the West was not going to help Africa. Tesfamariam said the West makes many promises and does a "big display" with labels like "Africa Rising" or "African Initiative."

"I think Africans are too jaded now and don't feel surprised by things. Even now when we hear them sometimes complaining they (the West) didn't deliver on financial contributions that they have promised," the envoy said. "Africans are learning that it's all talk."