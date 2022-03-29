US, Allies Waging Massive Cyberaggression Against Russia - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned those involved in plotting and carrying out cyber-attacks against Russia that their actions would result in grave implications for them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned those involved in plotting and carrying out cyber-attacks against Russia that their actions would result in grave implications for them.

"An army of cyber mercenaries, whose tasks are on the verge of terrorism, is waging war against Russia," the ministry said.

"The cyber attacks the United States and its allies have launched against Russia will lead to grave consequences for their instigators and operators," it added.