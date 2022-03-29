UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Waging Massive Cyberaggression Against Russia - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 03:13 PM

US, Allies Waging Massive Cyberaggression Against Russia - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned those involved in plotting and carrying out cyber-attacks against Russia that their actions would result in grave implications for them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned those involved in plotting and carrying out cyber-attacks against Russia that their actions would result in grave implications for them.

"An army of cyber mercenaries, whose tasks are on the verge of terrorism, is waging war against Russia," the ministry said.

"The cyber attacks the United States and its allies have launched against Russia will lead to grave consequences for their instigators and operators," it added.

Related Topics

Army Russia Lead United States

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: Personal Insu ..

Kremlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: Personal Insults Cannot but Leave Their Mar ..

4 minutes ago
 Head of Finland's Biggest Opposition Party Support ..

Head of Finland's Biggest Opposition Party Supports NATO Membership

6 minutes ago
 Results of Moscow-Kiev Talks to Be Known 'Today or ..

Results of Moscow-Kiev Talks to Be Known 'Today or Tomorrow' - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 Anti-Russian Sanctions Designed to Be Reversed But ..

Anti-Russian Sanctions Designed to Be Reversed But Lifting Time Unknown - US Tre ..

6 minutes ago
 Seoul Says North Korea Likely Launched Hwasong-15 ..

Seoul Says North Korea Likely Launched Hwasong-15 Missile on March 24

6 minutes ago
 Beijing Opposes US China Competition Bill - Foreig ..

Beijing Opposes US China Competition Bill - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>