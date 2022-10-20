UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Weigh Type Of Air Defense Capabilities To Provide To Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States and its allies in Europe are looking at air defense capabilities they could provide to Ukraine, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I can tell you that the Defense Department is working hard right now on looking at air defense capabilities that we can provide Ukraine going forward," Kirby told CNN.

Other countries are also looking at how they can support Ukraine, he added.

"Spain, Germany just agreed to send medium range air defense systems to Ukraine," Kirby said, noting that the US is going to "keep working with them."

Kirby recalled that Washington has been providing Ukraine with air defenses since almost the beginning of Russia's special military operation.

