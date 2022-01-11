US, Allies Will Continue to Plan Response in Case Russia Invades Ukraine - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States and its allies will continue to prepare and plan a coordinated response if Russia moves to invade Ukraine amid its military build-up along the neighboring country's borders, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"If Russia chooses the path of conflict ... we are prepared to impose enormous costs on Russia's economy, reinforce NATO's presence in frontline allied states and increase our defensive assistance to Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday. "We will continue to prepare and plan for responding should they take any actions against Ukraine."

The statement came just a few hours after Russian and US delegations, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, concluded talks on security guarantees in Geneva.

Sherman said following the negotiations that Russian officials said Moscow did not intend to invade Ukraine. She also said if Russia launches an invasion in Ukraine, the consequences will include sanctions against key financial institutions and export controls.

Thomas-Greenfield said US diplomats, including those at the mission to the United Nations in New York, have been instructed by President Joe Biden to work intensively and pragmatically to determine whether finding a diplomatic way forward with Russia and avoiding a conflict is still possible.

Asked is she believed her Russian colleagues at the United Nations who state that Moscow has no plans to invade Ukraine, Thomas-Greenfield said she wished that would be the case.

"I wish to believe him (Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia), I wish that it is true that they have no plans, but everything we've seen so far indicates that they are making motions in that direction," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield added that in the days ahead, the United States will continue to make every effort to de-escalate and seek a diplomatic solution to the situation, but it is up to Russia to take steps to lower the existing tensions.

Western countries accuse Russia of allegedly deploying thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an aggressive action. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Following the US-Russia Monday talks, a Russia-NATO Council will meet in Brussels to discuss the issue on Wednesday.