US, Allies Will Continue to Support Ukraine After Putin Calls for Mobilization - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and its allies will continue to provide Ukraine with support after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization.

"The United States, our allies, and partners in the international community... Together, we have provided Ukraine consistent, significant support for its defense, and we will continue that steadfast support for the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes," Blinken said in a press release on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Putin accused the collective West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia and warned that Moscow will use all means at its disposal in case its territorial integrity is threatened.

On February 24, Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.