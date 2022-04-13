US, Allies Will Not Be Indifferent to Actions Undermining Russia Sanctions - Yellen

A coalition of countries targeting Russia with sanctions over Ukraine will not be indifferent to any actions by those seeking to circumvent the restrictions, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A coalition of countries targeting Russia with sanctions over Ukraine will not be indifferent to any actions by those seeking to circumvent the restrictions, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"Let me now say a few words to those countries who are currently sitting on the fence, perhaps seeing an opportunity to gain by preserving their relationship with Russia and backfilling the void left by others. Such motivations are short-sighted," Yellen said. "The future of our international order, both for peaceful security and economic prosperity, is at stake. This is an order that benefits us all. And let's be clear, the unified coalition of sanctioning countries will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we've put in place."