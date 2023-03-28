US, Allies Work to Ensure F-35 Fighter Jet Certified for Nuclear Arms in 2023 - Pentagon

The United States is working closely with its allies to ensure that the F-35 fighter jet is certified for nuclear-capable weapons, including the B61 series nuclear bomb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs Deborah Rosenblum said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The United States is working closely with its allies to ensure that the F-35 fighter jet is certified for nuclear-capable weapons, including the B61 series nuclear bomb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs Deborah Rosenblum said on Tuesday.

"We are working very closely with our allies on the B61-12 and in close coordination with the US Air Force and allies to ensure the F-35 is operationally certified later this year for their dual-capable aircraft role," Rosenblum told a House committee hearing.

The B61-12 is the modernized version of the B61 family of air-launched nuclear bombs. In October 2021, the F-35 completed its final tests to be nuclear certified.

According to Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby, the B61-12 is currently in full-scale production and is achieving its planned deployment schedules.

In October, Politico reported that the United States had accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 nuclear bomb to NATO bases in Europe. The delivery of the upgraded version of the bomb was originally planned for the spring of 2023. However, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that the deployment is now planned for December this year.�