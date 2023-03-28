UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Work To Ensure F-35 Fighter Jet Certified For Nuclear Arms In 2023 - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 08:44 PM

US, Allies Work to Ensure F-35 Fighter Jet Certified for Nuclear Arms in 2023 - Pentagon

The United States is working closely with its allies to ensure that the F-35 fighter jet is certified for nuclear-capable weapons, including the B61 series nuclear bomb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs Deborah Rosenblum said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The United States is working closely with its allies to ensure that the F-35 fighter jet is certified for nuclear-capable weapons, including the B61 series nuclear bomb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs Deborah Rosenblum said on Tuesday.

"We are working very closely with our allies on the B61-12 and in close coordination with the US Air Force and allies to ensure the F-35 is operationally certified later this year for their dual-capable aircraft role," Rosenblum told a House committee hearing.

The B61-12 is the modernized version of the B61 family of air-launched nuclear bombs. In October 2021, the F-35 completed its final tests to be nuclear certified.

According to Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby, the B61-12 is currently in full-scale production and is achieving its planned deployment schedules.

In October, Politico reported that the United States had accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 nuclear bomb to NATO bases in Europe. The delivery of the upgraded version of the bomb was originally planned for the spring of 2023. However, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that the deployment is now planned for December this year.�

Related Topics

Hearing NATO Europe Nuclear Brussels United States October December Family

Recent Stories

Over 0.4 million rupees fine imposed against profi ..

Over 0.4 million rupees fine imposed against profiteers in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 NA defers regular agenda, discusses political & co ..

NA defers regular agenda, discusses political & constitutional affairs

1 minute ago
 In east DR Congo, displaced Muslims celebrate blea ..

In east DR Congo, displaced Muslims celebrate bleak Ramadan

1 minute ago
 Senate body irked over vacant Pakistan's chairs ab ..

Senate body irked over vacant Pakistan's chairs abroad

1 minute ago
 UK to Evict Afghan Refugees From Hotels in Bid to ..

UK to Evict Afghan Refugees From Hotels in Bid to Move Them to Permanent Homes - ..

18 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) resolved 28,5 ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) resolved 28,526 complaints of OPS against 3 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.