US, Allies Working on Voluntary AI Codes of Conduct - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States and its allies are working to develop a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence (AI) to mitigate its downsides and harness its advantages, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

One of the things we focused our conversation on today is how we can use the TTC to help advance at least in the near term, voluntary codes of conduct that need to be open to a wide universe of countries so that we can mitigate some of the potential downsides and amplify the upsides of this extraordinary technology," Blinken during a press conference with EU-US Trade and Technology Council Co-Chairs in Lulea, Sweden

Blinken added that the TTC plays an import role in the establishment of a voluntary code of conduct available to "like-minded" countries.