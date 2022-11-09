US, Allies Working to Deliver Energy Equipment to Ukraine - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is coordinating effort with allies to deliver critical energy equipment to Ukraine, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States is coordinating effort with allies to deliver critical energy equipment to Ukraine, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday.

"We are focused on working together with our allies at the moment to identify a way to deliver and strengthen the energy equipment and energy infrastructure," Hochstein told reporters.

He accused Russian forces of attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure and attempting to sow chaos in the country.

Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure has been targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10 in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow says was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, causing massive power outages.