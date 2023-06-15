US Allocated $3Mln to NPOs Labeled as Foreign Agents in Russia in 2022 - Justice Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The United States allocated in 2022 almost 270 million rubles ($3.2 million) to non-profit organizations (NPOs) labeled as foreign agents in Russia, Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko said on Thursday.

"The main foreign donors of NPOs in 2022 are the United States � 269.6 million rubles, the United Kingdom � 83.9 million rubles, Germany � 56.2 million," Sviridenko said during the meeting of the parliamentary commission on the investigation of foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs.

In 2022, the bank accounts of 35 NGOs, included in Russia's register of foreign agents, received more than 700 million rubles from "Western sponsors," and these are just "direct payments," Sviridenko added.

A foreign agent in Russia is a person or an entity deemed by the Russian government to receive funding from abroad while participating in political activities in the country, disseminating information in mass media, or collecting defense industry information in Russia. The state imposes a number of restrictions and requirements on the activities of foreign agents.