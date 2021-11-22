US Allocates $165,000 to Fight Illicit Trade in Toxic Chemicals in Africa - OPCW

UrduPoint.com

The United States has allocated $165,000 to finance customs control over the illegal trade in toxic chemicals in Africa, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Monday

The package will finance the work of the Regional Conference on Enforcing Effective Customs Control over the Trade in Toxic Chemicals in Africa, the organization said, adding that it is Washington's second contribution to its Africa Programme, intended to support African nations in fulfilling the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

"I appreciate today's generous contribution by the Government of the United States, further signalling the USA's steadfast commitment to the effective implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and support for OPCW Member States in Africa.

Combating illicit trade in hazardous chemicals is a cross-cutting effort in which custom authorities play a critical role," OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias was quoted as saying by the statement.

He called on other OPCW member states to assist other projects of the organization in Africa.

Last November, the US provided the Africa Programme with $110,000, according to the organization.

