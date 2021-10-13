US Allocates $1Mln to Counter Online Anti-Semitism in Middle East, North Africa - Blinken

The United States has allocated $1 million to counter online anti-Semitic hate speech in the Middle East and North Africa as part of its pledge as an International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance member country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"First, we've allocated $1 million to counter anti-Semitic hate speech online in the Middle East and North Africa," Blinken said in virtual remarks at the Malmo International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism.

The United States will also start an expanded series of International Visitor Leadership programs that will work with government and civil society representatives to confront Holocaust distortion and anti-Semitism in North Africa, the Middle East, Europe and South America, Blinken said.

The Biden administration will also work with the US Congress to provide another $1 million to Central European countries to support the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and its Global Task Force Against Holocaust Denial and Distortion, Blinken added.