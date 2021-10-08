UrduPoint.com

US Allocates $1Mln To Small Nuclear Reactor Development Program - State Dept.

US Allocates $1Mln to Small Nuclear Reactor Development Program - State Dept.

The US government has allocated an additional $1 million in funding to the State Department's program to develop small nuclear reactor projects around the world, spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement released on Friday

"Acting Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Dr. Eliot Kang announced the allocation of $1 million in additional US government funding to the Department of State's Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program," the sttaement said.

The State Department launched the program in April to help partner countries develop nuclear energy programs and to support clean energy goals under the highest international standards for nuclear safety, security and nonproliferation, the statement said.

The State Department has committed $5.3 million in initial funding to support the program's projects, the statement said.

Small modular reactors are a form of nuclear fission reactors that are significantly smaller than traditional nuclear reactors, and can be built at one location and then transferred to another. The International Atomic Energy Agency in 2018 called them among the most promising emerging technologies in nuclear power.

Kang made the announcement at a workshop on small modular reactors sponsored by the US Trade and Development Agency. The workshop included participants from throughout the European Union, who discussed the benefits of next generation nuclear technologies and their role in supporting energy security and climate ambitions.

