US Allocates $2.5Bln in Farm Aid to Fill Gaps in Earlier COVID Relief - Agriculture Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to begin distributing more than $2.5 billion in additional aid to farmers and food producers to address disparities in previous COVID-19 relief packages, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to begin distributing more than $2.5 billion in additional aid to farmers and food producers to address disparities in previous COVID-19 relief packages, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.

"USDA is honoring its commitment to get financial assistance to producers and critical agricultural businesses, especially those left out or underserved by previous COVID aid," Vilsack said in a press release.

The package includes $200 million for small lumber companies, $700 million for biofuel producers, $980 million for the dairy industry, and more than $700 million for COVID-19 protection equipment for meat, seafood and specialty crops producers, the release said.

Previously, USDA provided more than $11 billion in pandemic relief since January, the release added.