UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Allocates $2.5Bln In Farm Aid To Fill Gaps In Earlier COVID Relief - Agriculture Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:12 PM

US Allocates $2.5Bln in Farm Aid to Fill Gaps in Earlier COVID Relief - Agriculture Dept.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to begin distributing more than $2.5 billion in additional aid to farmers and food producers to address disparities in previous COVID-19 relief packages, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to begin distributing more than $2.5 billion in additional aid to farmers and food producers to address disparities in previous COVID-19 relief packages, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.

"USDA is honoring its commitment to get financial assistance to producers and critical agricultural businesses, especially those left out or underserved by previous COVID aid," Vilsack said in a press release.

The package includes $200 million for small lumber companies, $700 million for biofuel producers, $980 million for the dairy industry, and more than $700 million for COVID-19 protection equipment for meat, seafood and specialty crops producers, the release said.

Previously, USDA provided more than $11 billion in pandemic relief since January, the release added.

Related Topics

Agriculture January Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rain-wind thunderstorm in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamab ..

2 minutes ago

Putin's Press Conference in Geneva to Be Held Befo ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 'E-Katc ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh earmarks Rs 119.97 bln for Provincial Home d ..

5 minutes ago

Power suspension schedule for Wednesday

5 minutes ago

Sarkozy denies illegal campaign financing at secon ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.