UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Allocates $4.8Bln To COVID-19 Tests For Uninsured - Health Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:55 PM

US Allocates $4.8Bln to COVID-19 Tests For Uninsured - Health Dept.

The US earmarked $4.8 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan to reimburse health care providers for COVID-19 tests of Americans without health insurance, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The US earmarked $4.8 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan to reimburse health care providers for COVID-19 tests of Americans without health insurance, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is announcing that it is dedicating $4.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to support the HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program," an HHS press release said. "This funding will allow the program to continue reimbursing health care providers for testing uninsured individuals for COVID-19.

As of May 19, 2021, the program has issued nearly $4 billion in testing reimbursements to providers,"

The funding is dedicated solely to COVID-19 testing. A separate HHS program targets vaccine and treatment access for an estimated 29 million Americans without health insurance, the release said.

The latter program has issued more than $2.5 billion for treatment of COVID-19 victims and more than $85 million for vaccinations, according to the release.

Related Topics

May From Billion Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

28 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

43 minutes ago

NTDC initiates land acquisition process for settin ..

15 seconds ago

Timeline: Mali since last year's coup

17 seconds ago

ESW facilitates people to access banking services; ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.