US Allocates $4.8Bln to COVID-19 Tests For Uninsured - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The US earmarked $4.8 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan to reimburse health care providers for COVID-19 tests of Americans without health insurance, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is announcing that it is dedicating $4.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to support the HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program," an HHS press release said. "This funding will allow the program to continue reimbursing health care providers for testing uninsured individuals for COVID-19.

As of May 19, 2021, the program has issued nearly $4 billion in testing reimbursements to providers,"

The funding is dedicated solely to COVID-19 testing. A separate HHS program targets vaccine and treatment access for an estimated 29 million Americans without health insurance, the release said.

The latter program has issued more than $2.5 billion for treatment of COVID-19 victims and more than $85 million for vaccinations, according to the release.