US Allocates $524 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for Horn of Africa - Mission to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States has allocated some $524 million in new humanitarian aid for the Horn of Africa, the US Mission to the United Nations announced in a release on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, announced today nearly $524 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the Horn of Africa drought crisis which has been induced by climate change," the release said. "Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at the UN's "High-level Pledging Event to Support the Humanitarian Response in the Horn of Africa."�

The US mission explained that the new funding includes some $108 million through the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and more than $416 million through the US Agency for International Development.

"Today's announcement brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance for the response to the region to more than $1.4 billion in FY 2023," the release added.

The US mission concluded by saying the newly announced assistance will provide lifesaving support to refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless persons, and people affected by conflict, drought, and food insecurity in the Horn.