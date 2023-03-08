US Allocates Additional $26Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States has announced an additional $26 million in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya in Myanmar and in host communities in Bangladesh, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Earlier today, at the launch of the 2023 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh, the United States announced nearly $26 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and the region, for those people in Burma affected by the ongoing violence and for the communities hosting refugees from Burma," Price said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said financial aid in the amount of $125 million is needed to support the 1.4 million Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

Myanmar's Rohingya refugees currently living in Bangladesh are getting assistance from that country's government and the international community, but their needs are "immense" and can be fully satisfied only with constant support, the statement added.

The Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic group that mainly resides in Myanmar's Rakhine state, do not have Myanmar citizenship in the predominantly Buddhist country because they are considered to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

The mass illegal migration of Rohingya to Bangladesh began in 2017 after a massive operation by the Myanmar armed forces in Rakhine against Rohingya rebels who attacked several police posts and army bases. More than 700,000 Rohingya have since fled to Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia.