Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Allocates Emergency Law Enforcement Funding for Alaska Native Villages - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US Attorney General William Barr declared a state of emergency to allocate funding for Alaska aimed at facilitating safety in the native villages of the state, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Barr declared a law enforcement emergency in rural Alaska under the Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance Program today, making $6 million immediately available to the state of Alaska for critical law enforcement needs of Alaska Native villages," the release said.

The Justice Department said the funding will be used to equip and train village and tribal police and public safety officers and for mobile detention facilities.

Barr authorized the funding recognizing Alaska has the highest per capita crime rate in the United States and a unique geographical and jurisdictional landscape, according to the release.

By the end of next month $4.5 million of the funds will be allocated to Alaska Native grantees for 20 officer positions, equipment and training, the release added.

More Stories From World

