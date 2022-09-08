US Allocates New $675Mln Military Assistance Package to Ukraine - Pentagon Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden has approved a new $675 million "military aid" package for Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the president approved the latest tranche of US assistance to Ukraine, valued up to $675 million," Austin said during a press conference as part of a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group at US airbase Ramstein in Germany.