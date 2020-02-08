US Allots Up to $100Mln in Aid for China, Other States to Combat Coronavirus - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The United States will provide up to $100 million in aid to assist China and other countries to fight the novel coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement issued by the State Department on Friday.

"Today, the United States government is announcing it is prepared to spend up to $100 million in existing funds to assist China and other impacted countries, both directly and through multilateral organizations, to contain and combat the novel coronavirus" Pompeo said.