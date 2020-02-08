UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Allots Up To $100Mln In Aid For China, Other States To Combat Coronavirus - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Allots Up to $100Mln in Aid for China, Other States to Combat Coronavirus - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The United States will provide up to $100 million in aid to assist China and other countries to fight the novel coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement issued by the State Department on Friday.

"Today, the United States government is announcing it is prepared to spend up to $100 million in existing funds to assist China and other impacted countries, both directly and through multilateral organizations, to contain and combat the novel coronavirus" Pompeo said.

Related Topics

China United States Government Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Abdul Jal ..

58 minutes ago

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

58 minutes ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

58 minutes ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

59 minutes ago

Solar Orbiter set to reveal Sun's secrets

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.