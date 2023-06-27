Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 11:36 PM

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States allowed Russia to charter a plane into Washington to retrieve Russian diplomats and will continue to maintain diplomatic courtesy while expecting the same from Moscow, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"We have maintained strict reciprocity with Russia regarding special transport missions for diplomatic personnel and cargo and we are maintaining diplomatic courtesies such as this for the Russian diplomatic mission. And in exchange for granting these courtesies, we expect Russia to maintain open transport for our diplomats and cargo to our embassy in Moscow," Miller said during a press briefing.

