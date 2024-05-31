US Allowing Strikes On Russia Huge 'boost', Ukraine Says
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Kyiv to use American-supplied weapons to strike in Russia will "significantly boost" Ukraine's fightback, President Volodymyr Zelensky's press secretary said Friday.
Spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said Ukraine had received "positive signals from diplomatic channels about the limited use of US-supplied weapons" in the region bordering Kharkiv. "It will significantly boost our ability to counter Russian attempts to mass across the border," he added.
He gave the comments to a small group of media following an interview that Zelensky gave to British media, to clarify that some restrictions on the types of weapons Ukraine could use on Russian territory would remain, but without elaborating further.
