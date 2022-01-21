UrduPoint.com

US Allows Baltic Nations To Transfer Lethal Weapons To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Allows Baltic Nations to Transfer Lethal Weapons to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Biden administration approved a request from Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia to send American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine in order to boost its military capabilities against Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The report said, citing US officials, that Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia will send Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger air-defense systems to Ukraine after receiving a green light from the United States.

The State Department must approve export control regulations before allies can transfer US military equipment.

The United States will also provide Kiev with five Russian-made Mi-17 transport helicopters that were originally intended to be for the Afghan armed forces prior to the government's collapse and were being repaired in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden in late December approved an additional $200 million in security assistance to Ukraine, which will include more Javelins, the report said citing US officials.

The State Department did not respond immediately to Sputnik for a request for comment on the matter.

Western countries and Kiev have recently expressed concerns about the alleged "aggressive actions" of Russia near the border with Ukraine. Kiev accuses Moscow of military build-up and preparations for an invasion of the neighboring country. However, Russia denies the allegations and reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country. Moreover, Moscow views the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment close to Russian borders.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Estonia United States Lithuania Latvia December Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

56 minutes ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

56 minutes ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

1 hour ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

1 hour ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

1 hour ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.