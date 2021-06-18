UrduPoint.com
US Allows COVID-Related Trade With Iran, Venezuela, Syria Despite Sanctions - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Allows COVID-Related Trade with Iran, Venezuela, Syria Despite Sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Licenses allowing the trade of goods related to the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of COVID-19 with sanctioned countries Iran, Venezuela, and Syria having been issued, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing Syria General License 21, Venezuela General License 39, and Iran General License N, 'Authorizing Certain Activities to Respond to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic,'" the Treasury Department said.

