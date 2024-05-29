Open Menu

US Allows Cuban Entrepreneurs Conditional Access To Banking System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

US allows Cuban entrepreneurs conditional access to banking system

Private sector entrepreneurs in Cuba will be able to establish US bank accounts which they can remotely access, US officials said Tuesday, in announcing an update to the country's Cuba policy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Private sector entrepreneurs in Cuba will be able to establish US bank accounts which they can remotely access, US officials said Tuesday, in announcing an update to the country's Cuba policy.

The new rules modify a longstanding embargo on Cuba, allowing conditional access to the US banking system among moves to support the private sector.

"These amendments will facilitate greater access to internet-based services for the Cuban people," a senior US official told reporters.

They will also "provide the independent Cuban private sector greater access to international transactions and US banking services, including through online payment platforms," the official added on condition of anonymity.

In particular, independent private sector entrepreneurs will be able to set up remotely accessed US bank accounts for authorized transactions.

According to US officials, this should help to facilitate the import of food, equipment and other goods that support Cuban people.

US authorities have also reinstated authorization allowing for transactions that start and end outside the country, but pass through the US financial system.

In May 2022, US President Joe Biden's administration vowed to encourage the growth of Cuba's private sector, including by supporting greater access to US internet services and e-commerce platforms.

As of 2021, Cuban entrepreneurs could establish private small- and medium-sized enterprises -- after these were banned for almost six decades in favor of state-owned enterprises.

Some 11,000 private companies have since been registered, said US officials.

Related Topics

Internet Import Bank Cuba May

Recent Stories

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

3 minutes ago
 Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

2 minutes ago
 Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstro ..

Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climat ..

2 minutes ago
 Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s t ..

Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Empl ..

Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan

2 minutes ago
 Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears t ..

Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington

2 minutes ago
AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified p ..

AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police sta ..

DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations

12 minutes ago
 U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

12 minutes ago
 China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for de ..

China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..

12 minutes ago
 Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 m ..

Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million

19 minutes ago
 Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World