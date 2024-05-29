US Allows Cuban Entrepreneurs Conditional Access To Banking System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Private sector entrepreneurs in Cuba will be able to establish US bank accounts which they can remotely access, US officials said Tuesday, in announcing an update to the country's Cuba policy
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Private sector entrepreneurs in Cuba will be able to establish US bank accounts which they can remotely access, US officials said Tuesday, in announcing an update to the country's Cuba policy.
The new rules modify a longstanding embargo on Cuba, allowing conditional access to the US banking system among moves to support the private sector.
"These amendments will facilitate greater access to internet-based services for the Cuban people," a senior US official told reporters.
They will also "provide the independent Cuban private sector greater access to international transactions and US banking services, including through online payment platforms," the official added on condition of anonymity.
In particular, independent private sector entrepreneurs will be able to set up remotely accessed US bank accounts for authorized transactions.
According to US officials, this should help to facilitate the import of food, equipment and other goods that support Cuban people.
US authorities have also reinstated authorization allowing for transactions that start and end outside the country, but pass through the US financial system.
In May 2022, US President Joe Biden's administration vowed to encourage the growth of Cuba's private sector, including by supporting greater access to US internet services and e-commerce platforms.
As of 2021, Cuban entrepreneurs could establish private small- and medium-sized enterprises -- after these were banned for almost six decades in favor of state-owned enterprises.
Some 11,000 private companies have since been registered, said US officials.
Recent Stories
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day
Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climat ..
Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of ..
Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington
AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists
DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations
U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins
China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..
Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million
Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan
More Stories From World
-
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington2 minutes ago
-
South Africa votes with long ANC dominance under threat13 minutes ago
-
'Champion coach' Flick appointed to Barcelona hotseat46 minutes ago
-
Delhi temperature hits highest ever in India: weather bureau56 minutes ago
-
Rome museum gives stolen artefacts their due56 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrim's honesty, tech aid return lost valuables to family56 minutes ago
-
ConocoPhillips announces takeover of Marathon Oil for $22.5 bn1 hour ago
-
BYD releases 5th-generation DM hybrid technology with 2,100-km range1 hour ago
-
Osaka 'really excited to face' Swiatek at French Open1 hour ago
-
Beijing set to host China-Arab States Cooperation Forum with participation of 4 Arab leaders1 hour ago
-
Junior doctors in England to stage 5-day walkout ahead of general election2 hours ago
-
Search for 2,000 missing people underway in landslide-hit Papua New Guinea2 hours ago