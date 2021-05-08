US Allows International Travelers to Use Self-Tests for Coronavirus - CDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that international air travelers wishing to enter the United States can use certain types of self-tests to prove that they are not infected with the novel coronavirus.

"International air passengers traveling to the United States can use a self-test (sometimes referred to as home test) that meets the following criteria," the CDC said on its website.

The test must have emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration. The testing procedure must include a telehealth service affiliated with the manufacturer of the test. The telehealth provider must confirm the person's identity, observe the specimen collection and testing procedures, confirm the test result and issue a report that meets the CDC requirements.

Airlines and other aircraft operators must be able to review and confirm the person's identity and the test result details. The passenger must also be able to present the documentation of test results to US officials, if requested.

Since January 12, 2021, CDC has been requiring air passengers arriving in the United States to get tested no more than three days before their flight. Passengers must present the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding.