WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The United States is allowing transactions involving the export of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to the Venezuelan government or its state-owned energy company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PdVSA) through July 10 of next year, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Monday.

"All transactions related to the exportation or re-exportation, directly or indirectly, of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela, involving the Government of Venezuela, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.

A. (PdVSA), or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest ... are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, July 10, 2024," OFAC said in notice on its website.

The general license does not authorize any payment-in-kind of petroleum or petroleum products, nor does it authorize any other transactions otherwise prohibited by Venezuela Sanctions Regulations.

The general license took effect as of Monday.