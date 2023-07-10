Open Menu

US Allows LPG Export Transactions With Venezuela's PdVSA Through July 10 - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 09:44 PM

US Allows LPG Export Transactions With Venezuela's PdVSA Through July 10 - Treasury

The United States is allowing transactions involving the export of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to the Venezuelan government or its state-owned energy company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PdVSA) through July 10 of next year, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The United States is allowing transactions involving the export of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to the Venezuelan government or its state-owned energy company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PdVSA) through July 10 of next year, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Monday.

"All transactions related to the exportation or re-exportation, directly or indirectly, of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela, involving the Government of Venezuela, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.

A. (PdVSA), or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest ... are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, July 10, 2024," OFAC said in notice on its website.

The general license does not authorize any payment-in-kind of petroleum or petroleum products, nor does it authorize any other transactions otherwise prohibited by Venezuela Sanctions Regulations.

The general license took effect as of Monday.

Related Topics

LPG Company United States Venezuela July Gas All Government

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

4 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

4 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

4 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

4 minutes ago
PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

2 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

2 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road ..

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

2 minutes ago
 KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in p ..

KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in province

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World