US Allows Medical Exports For Iranians Through Swiss 'Channel' - Treasury Dept.

US Allows Medical Exports For Iranians Through Swiss 'Channel' - Treasury Dept.

Sick Iranians such as cancer patients can benefit from Western medicines without violating US sanctions by using a humanitarian channel in Switzerland, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Sick Iranians such as cancer patients can benefit from Western medicines without violating US sanctions by using a humanitarian channel in Switzerland, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The United States is determined to ensure the Iranian people have access to food, life-saving medicines, and other humanitarian goods, despite the regime's economic mismanagement and wasteful funding of malign activities across the region," Mnuchin said.

The successful completion of transactions through Switzerland provides a model for facilitating further humanitarian exports to Iran, Mnuchin added.

The United States allows sanctions waivers for a range of humanitarian goods such as agricultural commodities, food, medicine, and medical devices to Iran, according to Treasury.

