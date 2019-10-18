UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Allows More Time For Transactions With Nynas AB Despite Venezuela Sanctions - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

US Allows More Time for Transactions With Nynas AB Despite Venezuela Sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The United States has extended a license that allows certain transactions with PDVSA's joint venture Nynas AB despite US sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on its website on Wednesday.

"All transactions and activities prohibited by ... [current sanctions] where the only government of Venezuela entities involved are Nynas AB or any of its subsidiaries, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 14, 2020," the notice said.

Nynas is a 50-50 joint venture between the Finnish company Neste Oil and Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA, which the US has previously sanctioned.

In June, the Treasury Department issued a license allowing limited transactions with Nynas, but that measure was set to expire on October 25.

The United States has in recent months ratcheted up sanctions on Venezuela as part of its campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro and install opposition leader Juan Guaido as his successor. Maduro has accused Guaido and Washington of collaborating to orchestrate a coup to take control of Venezuela's resources.

Related Topics

Washington Company Oil United States Venezuela April June October 2020 All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

28 minutes ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

43 minutes ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

43 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

16 minutes ago

Foreign Minister , FO express grief over Madina bu ..

1 hour ago

National interest, not duress, behind dialogue wit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.