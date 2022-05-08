US Allows Sanctioned Russian TV Outlets to Operate Through June 7 - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The United States allowed operations with newly-sanctioned Russian television stations Channel One Russia, Russia-1, and NTV Broadcasting company through June 7, the US Department of Treasury said on Sunday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of operations, contracts, or other agreements involving one or more of the following blocked persons that were in effect prior to May 8, 2022, and that are prohibited by Executive Order (E.

O.) 14024, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, June 7, 2022, provided that any payment to a blocked person must be made into a blocked account located in the United States in accordance with the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587 (RuHSR): (1) Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia; (2) Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company; (3) Television Station Russia-1," the Treasury Department said in a notice.