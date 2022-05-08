UrduPoint.com

US Allows Sanctioned Russian TV Outlets To Operate Through June 7 - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 10:00 PM

US Allows Sanctioned Russian TV Outlets to Operate Through June 7 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The United States allowed operations with newly-sanctioned Russian television stations Channel One Russia, Russia-1, and NTV Broadcasting company through June 7, the US Department of Treasury said on Sunday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of operations, contracts, or other agreements involving one or more of the following blocked persons that were in effect prior to May 8, 2022, and that are prohibited by Executive Order (E.

O.) 14024, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, June 7, 2022, provided that any payment to a blocked person must be made into a blocked account located in the United States in accordance with the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587 (RuHSR): (1) Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia; (2) Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company; (3) Television Station Russia-1," the Treasury Department said in a notice.

Related Topics

Russia Company United States May June Sunday TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

13 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

22 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

22 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

22 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.