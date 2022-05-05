UrduPoint.com

US Allows Transactions With Sberbank Subsidiaries In Kazakhstan, Europe Through July 12

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The United States will allow wind-down transactions with Russia's Sberbank subsidiaries in Kazakhstan and Europe through July 12, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"Authorizing the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Joint Stock Company SB Sberbank Kazakhstan, Sberbank Europe AG, or Sberbank (Switzerland) AG (a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions involving Joint Stock Company SB Sberbank Kazakhstan, Sberbank Europe AG, or Sberbank (Switzerland) AG (collectively, 'the blocked Sberbank subsidiaries'), or any entity in which the blocked Sberbank subsidiaries own, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are prohibited by Executive Order (E.

O.) 14024 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, July 12, 2022," the statement said

