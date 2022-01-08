UrduPoint.com

US Allows Voluntary Evacuation Of Employees Of Consulate General In Almaty - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States has approved the voluntary evacuation of employees of the Consulate General in the Kazakh city of Almaty engulfed in the civil unrest, the Department of State said.

"On January 7, 2022, the Department approved the voluntary departure of Consulate General Almaty non-emergency U.

S. government employees and family members of all Consulate General Almaty U.S. government employees," the department said in a statement on late Friday.

The Department of State also advised US citizens to avoid visiting Kazakhstan.

