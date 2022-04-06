US Allows Wind Down Transactions With Alfa-Bank Through May 6, Sberbank Till April 13

The United States issued licenses allowing wind down transactions with Russia's Alfa-Bank through May 6 and with Sberbank until April 13, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions involving Joint Stock Company AlfaBank or any entity in which Alfa-Bank owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest that are prohibited by Executive Order 14024 are authorized through 12:01 a.

m. eastern daylight time, May 6, 2022," the Treasury said in a notice.

In a separate notice, the Treasury said it will allow transactions with Sberbank through April 13.