Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 08:48 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States on Friday issued a license authorizing certain wind-down transactions between Petroleos de Venezuela, SA (PdVSA) and five US oil corporations through December 1 to secure their assets in Venezuela, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"(A)ll transactions and activities ... that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the limited maintenance of essential operations, contracts, or other agreements, that: (i) are for safety or the preservation of assets in Venezuela; (ii) involve PdVSA or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest; and (iii) were in effect prior to July 26, 2019, are authorized through 12:01 a.

m. eastern standard time, December 1, 2022," the license said.

The US oil corporations include: Chevron Corporation, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC and Weatherford International, according to the license.

At the same time, the license does not authorize the drilling, processing, purchase or sale, transport or shipping of any Venezuelan petroleum or petroleum products, among others, the license said.

