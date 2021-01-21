UrduPoint.com
US Already Putting Out Feelers About Return To Iran Nuclear Deal - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The new Joe Biden administration, which took office earlier on Wednesday, has already started putting out feelers for possible return to the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna said on Wednesday.

According to Mikhail Ulyanov, US officials began discussing the issue, including in contacts with him, as soon as Wednesday.

"Our American counterpart raised this issue himself and asked us to outline our assessments on how this can be done.

In principle, my colleagues and I were glad to see this approach from our American partners, it is quite businesslike, pragmatic, and this means that there is a chance to move forward," Ulyanov told the Rossiya-24 channel.

According to the diplomat, the rhetoric indicates that Washington will apparently take "serious steps" to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Donald Trump administration abandoned the multilateral accord in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Tehran as part of a maximum pressure campaign.

