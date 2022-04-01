UrduPoint.com

US Already Seeing Prices Down After Historic Oil Reserve Release - Official

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The latest record release from US national oil reserves has already yielded its first results, sending prices down, White House Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein told Bloomberg on Friday

"We have already seen prices come down as a result of that announcement. That's gonna have a major impact in the oil and energy markets at large," Hochstein said.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden ordered the release of a record 1 million barrels of oil per day from America's emergency reserves over the next six months to alleviate a supply crunch that has sent fuel prices to all-time highs.

Biden added that the United States has received commitments from other countries to release tens of millions of additional barrels into the market.

The White House also pledged fees for US energy companies that are sitting on idle oil wells. Biden said US oil drillers were ignoring the energy crunch in order to "make extraordinary profits" without investment, adding that one industry chief executive had acknowledged refusal to pump more oil at even $200 a barrel.

