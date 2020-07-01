UrduPoint.com
US Already Working On Defense Against Hypersonic Weapons - Pentagon Official

Wed 01st July 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The United States is already studying ways to counter hypersonic weapons, US Defense Research  and Engineering Modernization Director Mark Lewis said on Tuesday.

"Hypersonics is very difficult to stop [but] it is not impossible to stop and we have got efforts under way to study that," Lewis told an online audience at a meeting organized by the Hudson Institute.

Lewis said defense against hypersonic weapon attacks would involve having space-based tracking systems and sensors capable of tracking "birth to death" flights of such weapons from their moment of launching.

"We are convinced the best way to do that is from space. No defense will be 100 percent. We do believe the best defense will be a layered defense. ... If you can respond at the same speed as they do, that will give you a significant capability," he said.

Lewis drew a parallel with the highly effective anti-aircraft defenses that the US Navy developed against Japanese kamikaze suicide bombers in the final year of World War II  by operating different layered defense systems.

