US Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry After Being Summoned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) US Ambassador in Russia John Sullivan arrived on Friday at the Russian Foreign Ministry after being summoned, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The ambassador declined to provide any comments to reporters. It is unclear why he was summoned.