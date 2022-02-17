US Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry After Moscow Says Security Answer Ready

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan has arrived at the Russian foreign ministry after Russia announced its plans to submit its response to Washington's letter on security guarantees today, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this week that Russia's reply to the US and NATO's responses on security guarantees had been formulated and was about 10 pages long. Lavrov assured that the Russian side will unveil the document as soon it is sent to Western counterparts.