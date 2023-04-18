UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

US Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday where she was summoned for interference in Moscow's internal affairs, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned the ambassadors of the US, the UK and Canada in connection with "gross interference in the internal affairs of Russia and activities that do not correspond to the diplomatic status".

