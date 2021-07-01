UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador Assesses Meeting With Russian Deputy Foreign Minister As Positive

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

US Ambassador Assesses Meeting With Russian Deputy Foreign Minister as Positive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan assessed his Thursday's meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov as positive, noting that they agreed on further cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for the meeting that lasted around 90 minutes.

"I met with deputy foreign minister. It was a positive meeting and we look forward to work[ing] cooperatively together," Sullivan told RIA Novosti.

Ryabkov earlier told Sputnik he would discuss strategic stability and bilateral relations with the US ambassador.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad A ..

20 minutes ago

UAE renews commitment to strengthening cybersecuri ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.60 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

DP World acquires leading US-based logistics provi ..

1 hour ago

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

2 hours ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.