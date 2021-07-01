US Ambassador Assesses Meeting With Russian Deputy Foreign Minister as Positive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan assessed his Thursday's meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov as positive, noting that they agreed on further cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for the meeting that lasted around 90 minutes.

"I met with deputy foreign minister. It was a positive meeting and we look forward to work[ing] cooperatively together," Sullivan told RIA Novosti.

Ryabkov earlier told Sputnik he would discuss strategic stability and bilateral relations with the US ambassador.