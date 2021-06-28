UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador Attends Appeal Hearing Of Ex-Marine Jailed In Russia For Assaulting Police

Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

US Ambassador Attends Appeal Hearing of Ex-Marine Jailed in Russia for Assaulting Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) US Ambassador John Sullivan on Monday attended the appeal hearing of former marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in jail by a Russian court last year for assaulting two police officers while drunk.

Reed was arrested in Moscow in August 2019 after he beat attacked officers responding to an altercation between the 28-year-old from Texas and two women. He was hospitalized in May after contracting COVID-19 and discharged nearly three weeks ago.

Sullivan's arrival in a Moscow city court is his first public appearance since he returned to Russia last week. He went back to Washington more than two months ago following a spat between the two countries over sweeping sanctions against Russia.

