US Ambassador Calls on China to Reopen Dialogue with US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns called on Beijing on Thursday to restart talks it cut off in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan in August.

"Our message to the Chinese is let's talk, open these dialogues and let's move forward," Burns said at the Milken Institute Asia Summit.

Burns said the US and China still needed to cooperate on issues such as climate change and health despite their differences.

At the same time, Burns said the US would not accept China changing the status quo on Taiwan. He added that the US had also made it clear, publicly and privately, that it was closely monitoring whether China was providing Russia with military support or support with evading sanctions.

Burns also said the US did not want to decouple from China, encouraging Americans to continue investing there as along as it did not violate national security interests.