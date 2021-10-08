US Ambassador Congratulates Russian Journalist on Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) United States Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan congratulated Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Congratulations to my friend Dmitry Muratov from Novaya Gazeta for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for telling the truth to power in Russia," Sullivan said on Twitter.

The Kremlin has also congratulated the journalist for this achievement, noting his commitment to his ideals and bravery.

On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Filipino American journalist Maria Ressa and editor-in-chief of the Russian Novaya Gazeta newspaper Dmitry Muratov "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.

"

Muratov became the third Russian citizen to be awarded the Peace Prize. In 1975, Soviet nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov was awarded the Peace Prize "for his struggle for human rights in the Soviet Union, for disarmament and cooperation between all nations." In 1990, the first President of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, received the prize "for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations."