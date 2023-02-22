(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy did not request a meeting with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry after Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), no meetings are planned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"No, no," he said when asked relevant question.