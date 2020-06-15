UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador Disappointed With Whelan's Sentence, Says Bilateral Relations Will Suffer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Monday that he was disappointed with the fact that the Moscow City Court sentenced US citizen Paul Whelan to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges.

Sullivan expressed the belief that there was no evidence proving Whelan's guilt.

The ambassador added that the sentence would affect the Russian-US relations, but bilateral dialogue would continue in any case.

