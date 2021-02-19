UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador In Moscow Unaware Of US Allegedly Pressuring Europe To Ban Russia From SWIFT

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:03 PM

US Ambassador in Moscow Unaware of US Allegedly Pressuring Europe to Ban Russia From SWIFT

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told RIA Novosti on Friday that he is unaware of Washington allegedly pressuring Europe on the issue of banning Russia from using the SWIFT international network for financial transactions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told RIA Novosti on Friday that he is unaware of Washington allegedly pressuring Europe on the issue of banning Russia from using the SWIFT international network for financial transactions.

Reuters has reported, citing sources, that the administration of US President Joe Biden was going to consider several options for measures against Russia for its alleged participation in cyberattacks on the United States through the software firm SolarWinds. According to one of the experts, disconnecting Russia from SWIFT would be among the toughest measures.

"I am not aware of such discussions," Sullivan said, when asked if he can confirm reports that the US is allegedly pressuring European partners to support cutting Russia off from SWIFT.

